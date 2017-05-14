3 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning head-on collision

Three people have died after a head-on collision early Sunday morning, according to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson.

The accident happened on Highway 72 near the Tennessee state line at about 1:45 a.m.

Anderson identified the victims as 18-year-old Gabrielle Brewer, 17-year-old Doneshia Ford, and 21-year-old Garfield Campbell II.

All of the victims were riding in the same car.

The driver of the other car was taken to Regional One Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

