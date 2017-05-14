Byhalia police, deputies search for shooting suspect

Marshall County Sheriff's deputies and Byhalia police are searching for a man connected to a Mother's Day shooting.



According to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, one man was shot on Fuller Street shortly after lunch on Sunday.



Dickerson confirmed one of the suspects, who they believe was the shooter, was taken into custody in the county.



Another male suspect fled into a wooded area.



The victim was airlifted to regional shortly after the shooting.



Dickerson said the victim was shot one or more times in the abdominal area of the body. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Marshall County deputies are assisting Byhalia with the case.



If you know anything about this case, call Byhalia Police Department at (662) 838-4444.



