TN gas tax hike to fund improvements in Shelby County

We're getting our first look at how a state gas tax hike will benefit Shelby County.

The gas tax hike that was signed into law to fund state transportation projects will fund several in Shelby County, including construction projects on Lamar Avenue, Austin Peay Highway, and Interstate 240.

The first of these projects won't begin until the 2018 fiscal year.

A full list of projects for the Mid-South can be found below:

