Memphis chef delivers brunch to mothers in need

A Mid-South chef made sure that mothers in need received a meal and appreciation on Mother’s Day.

Chef Avery Cain and his friends delivered Mother’s Day brunch to several local mothers affiliated with churches in the communities.

He said they reached out to the mothers who are sick, shut-in, and who do not have siblings.

Cain said his mother recently battled cancer and he wanted to do a good thing for as many mothers as possible.

“You don’t look at Mother’s Day as one day of the year,” Cain said. “Every day is Mother’s Day when you can see the ones you love in their good health.”

