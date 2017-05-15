Barret’s Chapel wins SCIAA Baseball Championship

We’re sending a High 5 to the baseball team of Barret’s Chapel School, who won big last Wednesday!

The team was undefeated 15-0 this season, which capped off when they played John P. Freeman.

Barret’s Chapel won Wednesday night’s game and took home the SCIAA Championship Plaque.

Unfortunately, they lost to Three Oaks Middle School on Thursday in the 2017 West Tennessee Small Schools Baseball Sectionals.

Still, these young players have a lot to be proud of.

Congratulations to the students of Barret’s Chapel!

