Witnesses: Man killed after car runs him off road

A man was killed when he crashed into a building Monday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street after 2 a.m.

Family members identified the victim as Patrick Turner, 39.

Family members said he was driving to see a friend in Whitehaven when he crashed. Witnesses told family they saw a car run him off the road, causing him to crash into the building.

