Witnesses: Man killed after car runs him off road

We’re sending a High 5 to the baseball team of Barret’s Chapel School, who won big last Wednesday!More >>
A Mid-South chef made sure that mothers in need received a meal and appreciation on Mother’s Day.More >>
We're getting our first look at how a state gas tax hike will benefit Shelby County.More >>
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a “Code Orange” air quality advisory on Monday, May 15 for ozone for the Memphis Metropolitan Area.More >>
Three people have died after a head-on collision early Sunday morning, according to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
