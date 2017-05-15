Teen critical after N Memphis shooting

A teen was shot at a North Memphis apartment complex Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at the University Gardens apartment complex on South Cabana Circle just before midnight.

Police said a 19-year-old was walking with a friend when a car pulled up and someone shot him.

The teen was hit in the thigh and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but he was later downgraded to critical.

There is no description of a possible suspect at this time.

