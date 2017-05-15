Cardinals honor breast cancer survivor on Mother's Day

The St. Louis Cardinals honored breast cancer survivor Jessica Darting on Mother's Day, by making her an "Honorary Bat Girl" for the day. Darting was diagnosed in December 2016, and after lengthy sessions of chemotherapy and radiation, and a double mastectomy, she told MLB.com that she is now in remission.

Cardinal infielder Kolten Wong presented Darting with a pink bat and shared his mother's story of a lengthy battle with cancer that took her life in 2013.

Major League Baseball began it's Honorary Bat Girl Program in 2009 to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

