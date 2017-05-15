MPD searches for 'peeping Tom,' burglary suspect

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said was peeping into a woman’s home.

Police said the man was in the area of Tutwiler Avenue and Isabelle Street from March 7 to April 20 between the hours 5 and 6:15 a.m.

The man was caught on surveillance peering into the woman’s window for about an hour.

Police said the suspect was seen moving the camera to avoid being seen.

On the last instance, the woman’s home was burglarized.

The suspect is described as thin with a full beard and glassed. He has tattoos on his left hand and wrist. In one occasion, he was wearing a red hat, black jacket over a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

