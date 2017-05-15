Study: Mississippi least fun state

With summer just around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2017’s Most Fun States in America. Sorry, Mississippi: you came in last. Overall, Tennessee ranked 41st, and Arkansas ranked 46th.

To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 22 key metrics, from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. Mississippi ranked last in Theaters Per Capita and Highest Personal Spending on Recreation Services Per Capita.

The Top 10 Most Fun States in America:

Nevada South Dakota Colorado North Dakota New York Wyoming Oregon Louisiana Montana Hawaii

Wyoming has the most movie theaters per 100,000 residents, 4.31, which is 4.8 times more than in Louisiana, the state with the fewest at 0.89.

Vermont has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, 111.2, which is two times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 55.8.

Iowa has the most golf courses and country clubs per 100,000 residents, 10.0, which is 5.6 times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 1.8.

New Hampshire has the most amusement parks per 100,000 residents, 0.91, which is 30.3 times more than in Kansas, the state with the fewest at 0.03.

Massachusetts has the most fitness centers per 100,000 residents, 17.03, which is 2.9 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 5.97.

New York has the most theaters per 100,000 residents, 3.70, which is 13.7 times more than in Mississippi, the state with the fewest at 0.27.

Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,058, which is 4.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $505.

You can see the full report here.

