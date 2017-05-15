101-year-old veteran breaks 'oldest tandem skydiver' world record

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran broke the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

The record leap took place Sunday in Southwest England.

The veteran, Verdun Hayes, is a great-grandfather.

Four generations of his family were there to witness the jump. Some even jumped with him.

Hayes boarded a plane that took him and his skydiving companions up to 15,000 feet. He showed no fear as he got ready to set the record.

Hayes is 101 years and 38 days old. The previous record was held by a Canadian who skydived in June 2013 at 101 years and 3 days old.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," Hayes said. "It was beautiful."

Hayes went skydiving for the first time last year to celebrate his 100th birthday. He said he hopes to still be skydiving when he turns 102 and 103.

