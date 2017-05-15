Tennis icon Venus Williams to produce new female-focused business TV show

Tennis sensation Venus Williams is hoping to put a spin on reality television. Williams is teaming with 3 Ball Entertainment on a new female-focused business series, Deals in Heels.

Williams will appear on the show and is an executive producer. According to Deadline.com, each episode will feature five up-and-coming entrepreneurs pitching their start-up business idea. The panel will narrow it down to two women whose ideas show the most promise. If the panel believes the women's plans measure up, they will dedicate one month toward mentoring.

Only one startup will receive an investment from the panel.

“As an advocate for gender and pay equality, I’m thrilled to be working with 3 Ball Entertainment on this project that fosters and supports trailblazing women who are actively pursuing their professional aspirations,” Williams said.

