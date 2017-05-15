Tennis icon Venus Williams to produce new female-focused business TV show

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford is expected in court Tuesday on aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges.More >>
As temperatures go up, air conditioning becomes more vital.
Memphis Delta Prep will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.
Tennis sensation Venus Williams is hoping to put a spin on reality television. Williams is teaming with 3 Ball Entertainment on a new female-focused business series, Deals in Heels.
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting a woman during a road rage incident.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Officials say they are now treating the boy's death as a possible homicide.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy's back came from a taser.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof's parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
