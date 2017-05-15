Air Force vet, father of 4 killed trying to defuse argument inside IHOP

Several Mid-South moms got to spend Mother’s Day with their children thanks to the efforts of one group.More >>
Several Mid-South moms got to spend Mother’s Day with their children thanks to the efforts of one group.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A teen was shot at a North Memphis apartment complex Sunday night.More >>
A teen was shot at a North Memphis apartment complex Sunday night.More >>
A 101-year-old D-Day veteran broke the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.More >>
A 101-year-old D-Day veteran broke the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.More >>
Once shunned for its high fat content, the avocado is now revered in kitchens across America for its amazing heart healthy benefits, but the guacamole-starter's place in the spotlight may be spoiling.More >>
Once shunned for its high fat content, the avocado is now revered in kitchens across America for its amazing heart healthy benefits, but the guacamole-starter's place in the spotlight may be spoiling.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >>
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.More >>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>