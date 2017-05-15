Air Force vet, father of 4 killed trying to defuse argument inside IHOP

Devin Wilson and 2 of his children (Source: Family)

A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.

Family members identified the victim as 27-year-old Devin Wilson. He served in the Air Force and was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Wilson met his wife in elementary school and graduated from Sheffield High School.

Wilson was shot and killed at the Whitehaven IHOP at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said he and a security guard tried to break up an argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend. The ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the security guard and Wilson.

Wilson died in the hospital. The security guard was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the shooting.

