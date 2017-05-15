Bailed out Memphis moms spend Mother's Day with their kids

Several Mid-South moms got to spend Mother’s Day with their children thanks to the efforts of one group.

Members of Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter posted bail for a number of mothers in time for the holiday.

As of Friday, they had already posted bail for eight mothers.

The group raised over $35,000 to spark the campaign and reunite families.

