Free dental care offered to veterans in the Mid-South

Veterans will have an opportunity to get free dental care, thanks to Aspen Dental.

Aspen Dental has two locations in the Mid-South (Cordova and Millington). Those locations will be offering free dental care to veterans on June 24.

Of the more than 21 million veterans in America, fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits.

Any veteran who would like to set up an appointed should call 844-ASPEN-HMM or click here to learn more.

