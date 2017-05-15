Wednesday at 10: MPD officers train to de-escalate tense traffic stops

Officers shaking hands after they breakdown what should and shouldn't happen during an encounter with an aggressive citizen. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

We've all seen the gruesome details of traffic stops that end with violence and even death. Many of those tragedies happened because the wrong steps were taken to de-escalate a hostile situation.

Memphis Police Department wants to make sure those stories don't make their way to the Bluff City. The department has taken steps to make potentially volatile encounters with citizens as realistic as possible during training; that way, nobody gets hurt when the real thing happens.

"Most people have to learn that we're here to do a job, which is great. But we also have to understand the individual we're talking to has rights. They have emotions we have to deal with as well," firearms training officer Hardy Savage said.

