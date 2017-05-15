Bears play on Connecticut family's trampoline - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bears play on Connecticut family's trampoline

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: NBC News via April Haller) (Source: NBC News via April Haller)
(NBC NEWS) -

A bear family took some time out of its busy day to enjoy a human family's backyard trampoline. 

Inside the house, the human family pulled out a cellphone and filmed the frolicking bears. 

It happened in Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly