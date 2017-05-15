17-year-old charged with stabbing boyfriend to death

A 17-year-old girl faces murder charges after her boyfriend was stabbed to death in Panola County.

Panola County Sheriff's Office said Kabreja Kearriel Wortham stabbed Laterrick Anthony Dunlap. Dunlap died from his injuries.

The stabbing happened Thursday afternoon on Atkins Street near Sardis.

Investigators said the stabbing was the result on an ongoing fight between the couple.

Wortham is being charged as an adult. She's being held in the Panola County Jail.

