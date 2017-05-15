5 law enforcement agencies run with Special Olympians

Law enforcement members in north Mississippi gathered with Special Olympians to run Monday morning.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Hernando Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Horn Lake Police Department, and Southaven Police Department ran along side dozens of children.

The group ran from the DeSoto County Courthouse to the railroad tracks and back.

It's an annual event called the Special Olympics Torch Run.

To donate to Mississippi Special Olympics, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.