Cosmetology program to be eliminated, replaced with health science program

A cosmetology program at Arlington High School is being eliminated after this year.

The district said the program is being eliminated because of lack of student enrollment.

This year there were approximately 30 students enrolled in the program.

According to the district, the standard class load is 150 students.

The program and teacher will be replaced with students on a waiting list for a new health science program.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.