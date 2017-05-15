Cosmetology program to be eliminated, replaced with health science program

Several Mid-South moms got to spend Mother’s Day with their children thanks to the efforts of one group.More >>
Several Mid-South moms got to spend Mother’s Day with their children thanks to the efforts of one group.More >>
A homeowner has been left cleaning up after a house fire not once - but twice - and he believes the fires are not a coincidence.More >>
A homeowner has been left cleaning up after a house fire not once - but twice - and he believes the fires are not a coincidence.More >>
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise names the two best credit cards for transferring big balances.More >>
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise names the two best credit cards for transferring big balances.More >>
A burglary scare at The Guest House at Graceland ended without hotel visitors losing any valuables.More >>
A burglary scare at The Guest House at Graceland ended without hotel visitors losing any valuables.More >>
Pest experts said the high water event is bringing rats closer to the front door of homes.More >>
Pest experts said the high water event is bringing rats closer to the front door of homes.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>