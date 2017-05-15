Man who lit himself on fire had history of domestic violence

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.

Man dies after setting himself on fire on Facebook Live

The man who lit himself on fire on Facebook Live had a restraining order filed against him just hours before he killed himself.

Investigators said Jared McLemore poured gas on himself before lighting a fire and running inside Murphy's in Midtown.

McLemore had a history of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. Her family said she filed a restraining order against him the same day he killed himself.

"He came in and grabbed her," the woman's sister, Sara Moore said. " Then [McLemore] went across the street and doused himself with more accelerant and lit himself on fire."

Video then shows a ball of fire run into Murphy's where McLemore's ex-girlfriend was working.

McLemore's family said he suffered for years from bipolar disorder and was in active treatment.

Court documents show McLemore had a history of domestic violence with his ex-girlfriend.

Court documents show in August 2016, McLemore accused his then girlfriend of flirting with her co-workers. He allegedly got a knife, pointed it toward her and threatened to kill her. The next day, as Mclemore's girlfriend was visiting her mother, McLemore stood on the sidewalk and yelled "I'm going to kill you." On a third occasion, court records report McLemore acted erratically and ended up driving off in his girlfriend's car. McLemore was sentenced to probation.

"I wish there were more steps that we could take to protect survivors of domestic abuse," Moore said.

Domestic violence experts said if you're in an abusive relationship, get out as soon as possible.

"We want to encourage victims that it's not your fault what that victim chooses to do to themselves," domestic violence expert Mia Harvey said.

McLemore's family attorney said the family does not have a comment at this time.

To learn more about abuse, visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website. Also, you can call the Family Safety Center Memphis for help at 901-222-4400.

For more domestic violence resources in the Mid-South, click here.

