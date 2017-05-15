Church shows appreciation for police officers

A Hardeman County church took steps to show its appreciation for those who work to protect and serve the city.

St. Mary Catholic Church took the initiative to make some lunches for the Bolivar police officers.

The group packed sandwiches, chips, homemade cookies, and goodies inside the box and then delivered them to the officers.

The children of the church were even given the chance to help by preparing the boxes for the workers, so all they had to do was pack it with goodies.

The group said it was a way to say 'thank you' to those who work to serve the community.

