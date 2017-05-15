Rats, snakes make their way to residential homes after flooding

Pest experts said the high water event is bringing rats closer to the front door of homes.

"If you see one rat, more than likely there is more," Lanier James, James Pest Management, said.

The Mississippi River remains high following its crest this past weekend.

It left areas like Greenbelt Park on Mud Island flooded.

But, with the high water comes displaced wildlife like rats.

"When the water starts coming up, we will start getting calls," James said.

James said this time of the year homeowners who live closer to the river will see rats. He said if the rats get near your home, you want to call a professional fast before they get underground to burrow and multiply.

"A female rat can produce probably 50-70 rats in a year's time," James said.

But, rats aren't the only pests making their way from the river.

Snakes are also making their way onto nearby property, but James said do not kill the snakes.

"Most of the snakes we have are pretty good snakes. I would say don't kill them," James said.

He said snakes feed on rats. When dealing with pests of any kind, he said the best advice he can give is to let professionals rid your home of the critters mother nature may bring to your door.

"It's just mother nature doing it's thing," James said.

