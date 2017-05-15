MPD: Guest House at Graceland ex-employee used master key to access guests' rooms

A burglary scare at The Guest House at Graceland ended without hotel visitors losing any valuables.

The burglary scare happened Sunday, May 14. Memphis Police Department responded to reports of suspicious people at the hotel.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people posing as housekeeping and going into multiple rooms in the hotel.

Officers located and detained two suspects.

The Guest House at Graceland identified one of the suspects as a former employee. That employee had a master key card to hotel rooms, according to police.

The Guest House at Graceland released the following statement about the incident:

"The hotel’s on-property security force and state-of-the-art video surveillance helped to quickly resolve the situation...All property was immediately recovered and returned to guests. The hotel’s controlled access system was immediately reset to ensure secure access for all areas and rooms in the hotel."

