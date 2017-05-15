1 shot at cellphone store; shooters at large - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot at a Boost Mobile store in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Boost Mobile store on Winchester Road around 6:30 p.m.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

The shooter(s) has not been caught.

