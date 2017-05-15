Man killed after shooting at cellphone store identified

The man who was shot at a Boost Mobile store in Memphis has died, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Boost Mobile store on Winchester Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a man walked up to the victim Rashid "Tony" Awwad and shot him. Three men were seen running from the scene.

"Wow, it's got to stop. It got to," Tiffany Phillips said. "Because he was a good guy. He was, I mean, I been knowing him for so long."

As news of the shooting spread, Phillips raced to the cell phone store and found a sea of emergency responders and their blue lights flooding the Boost Mobile parking lot.

"I'm freaked out because I just saw him," Phillips said. "It's like, dude got shot at Boost and I was like what? What? Wow! How? I was just up there."

Phillips, like others, are left with a lot of unanswered questions.

"He was real nice," Phillips said. "He's a nice guy. I don't understand. Who would want to do this to him?"

The shooter(s) has not been caught.

