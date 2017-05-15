16-year-old leads East Region of NASCAR K&N

Memphis International Raceway has seen NASCAR household names like Kevin Harvick, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski celebrate on victory lane.



This June, K&N Pro Series' Harrison Burton hopes to add his name to the list of winners when the green flag drops at the Memphis K&N 125.



"We've had a really really good year so far, but we're just looking to keep working," Harrison Burton said. We don't look at point totals yet. That comes at the last race. It's all about winning races right now and going out and having fun."



At only 16 years old Harrison Burton is the leader in the East Region of the NASCAR K&N Series with 215 points.

Harrison is the son of 21 time NASCAR Cup winner Jeff Burton, who now works for NBC Sports.



Although K&N is third on the tier of NASCAR series, these cars are no joke. With 625 horses pulling weight, Jeff says K&N is just as real as the Cup series.



"It is a really good series with really really good hardcore racing," Jeff Burton said. "So you're not going to come out here and watch follow the leader. If they're like all the other races they've been very aggressive. I don't know why they don't fight more than they do. They lean on each other. They push each other around. It's amazing how aggressive they do get."



The inaugural K&N Pro Series East Memphis 125 is on June 3rd at Memphis International Raceway at 4 p.m.

