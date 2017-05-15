16-year-old leads East Region of NASCAR K&N

The driver of a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a parked vehicle.More >>
Memphis International Raceway has seen NASCAR household names like Kevin Harvick, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski celebrate on victory lane.More >>
A man was shot at a Boost Mobile store in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Memphis fire truck crashed with a car outside a Memphis Fire Department station.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
