Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into parked vehicle

The driver of a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Memphis police said the crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of Signal Street and Dellwood Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.