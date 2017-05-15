Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into parked vehicle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into parked vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The driver of a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Memphis police said the crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of Signal Street and Dellwood Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the parked vehicle. 

The motorcyclist was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

