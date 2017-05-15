White House lights up blue for police officers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) -

The White House is lit up in blue in a show of support for police officers across the country.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in the Oval Office that announced the White House would be lit up in blue lights to honor the 394 police officers killed in the line of duty last year, according to the Washington Post.

