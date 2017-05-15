Mid-South law enforcement officers celebrate National Police Week

Law enforcement officers all over the Mid-South are participating in and hosting various activities during National Police Week.

From baseball games to honoring the fallen, the officers are focusing this week on those who serve - and those who gave their lives serving.

Bartlett police officers traveled to Washington D.C. and paid a visit to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The monument honors over 20,000 law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty throughout history.

Memphis Police Department was also represented in Washington D.C. during the unity tour.

The Southaven Police Department held its annual Wreath laying and Sea of Blue for fallen soldiers on Monday night.

The Olive Branch Police Department hosted the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Monday morning. Chief Don Gammage carried the torch to City Hall to conclude the run with all of the participants.

Officers even showed off their skills at the Memphis Redbirds Game by providing a K9 demonstration and using the police helicopter to deliver the game ball on Monday.

