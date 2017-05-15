7-year-old missing after getting in trouble at school

A 7-year-old is missing after he got in trouble at school Monday.

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for 7-year-old Latayvus Johnson.

Johnson was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Kalamath Cove.

The child got in trouble at school and his mother put him in "time out". He walked out of the house through the back door where there are some woods behind the home.

He is 3-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 68 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a design on the left side.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, black pants, black shoes with red and white accents.

If you know of his location, call Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.