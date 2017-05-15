'Lefty' coming back to Memphis for FESJC

The golfer known affectionately as "Lefty" is coming back to Memphis for a 5th straight year.

Phil Mickleson adds his name to the growing list of commitments for next month's FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Mickelson has 3 top three finishes in Memphis and is a crowd favorite.

A 3 time Masters Champion, Mickelson is currently ranked 21st in the world.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is set for June 5th through the 11th at the TPC at Southwind.

