Redbirds Open Albuquerque Series with Win at AutoZone Park

The Memphis Redbirds took another victory Monday night.

The 'Birds break a tie with 2 in the 7th to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-4.

The same teams will battle Tuesday in a Business Person's special day game.

First pitch is at 11:05 a.m. at Autozone Park.

