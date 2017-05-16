MPD Director: we need more officers for safer streets, Road rage investigation, Job Fair today, Showers in the forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

The Memphis police director says if we want safer streets we need to more officers. Director Mike Rallings says the department needs 2500 officers to curb crime. We are told by the city right now it has just over 2300 officers funded in the police department's budget. Budget talks resume today at city hall.

Today is the day for people to apply and get a free air conditioner. This is just the beginning phase of the air conditioner giveaway program. People must qualify and go through a process.We'll explain on WMC.

Breaking overnight, the Memphis Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting after 1 woman was shot. Details this morning.

An effort is being made by the city of Memphis to teach kids how to swim and prevent accidental drownings this summer. swim lesson scholarships will be available at a total of twelve city pools this summer. We'll tell you about the program this morning.

There is a job fair today in Southaven designed specifically for individuals with disabilities. It'll be from 9am- 1pm at the Southaven Arena off of Highway 51.

Tennessee Governor Haslam will be in Brownsville today for a ceremonial signing of the Broadband Accessibility Act. We'll tell you what this legislation will do in our area this morning.

It's going hot today with highs in the upper 80s. Rain is in the forecast for later this week. Details on the day and week and a peak to the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

