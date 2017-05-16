2 men shot, killed at apartment complex

Two men were shot and killed at Sycamore Lake Apartments on Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the apartments at Sycamore View Road near Raleigh-Lagrange.

Memphis Police Department said both men were dead when officers arrived. Neither victim has been identified.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.