Woman shot at gas station in road rage incident

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting a woman during a road rage incident.

Police were called to Bella Vista Apartments, near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Knight Arnold Road around 10:30 Monday night.

Investigators said they believe the shooting actually happened at a nearby gas station after an argument involving people in two different vehicles.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles shot the passenger of the other.

Before heading to the hospital, the victim was driven to the apartment complex. She was later taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

