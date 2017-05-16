MLGW giving away 200 air conditioners as temps heat up

As temperatures go up, air conditioning becomes more vital.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water wants to help that cause by donating 200 air conditioners to people without them in the Mid-South.

It’s part of the “Play it Cool” program. Those who wish to apply can head to Neighborhood Christian Center on Jackson Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Make sure to bring a valid Tennessee ID or driver’s license. You also need either your most recent pay stub or social security income tax statement.

To qualify, you must live in Shelby County, be low income, at least 60 years old, and lack a functioning air conditioner.

The winner will have their new air conditioning unit installed in June.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.