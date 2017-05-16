County commissioner Justin Ford expected in court Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

County commissioner Justin Ford expected in court Tuesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Justin Ford (Source: SCSO) Justin Ford (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford is expected in court Tuesday on aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges.

Ford is accused of choking and hitting his girlfriend while driving in an incident that ended in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken.

Ford was assigned a GPS monitor after his last court visit.

If found guilty, he could be ousted from his county commission seat.

