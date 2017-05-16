325 swim lesson scholarships to be offered this summer in Memphis

Memphis Delta Prep and Immaculate Conception Cathedral schools will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.More >>
Thunderstorms will be possible on Friday in the Mid-South.More >>
Memphis International Raceway has seen NASCAR household names like Kevin Harvick, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski celebrate on victory lane.More >>
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings made it very clear during an interview on Just City Memphis’ new podcast Permanent Record that 2500 MPD officers are needed on the streets.More >>
The man who lit himself on fire on Facebook Live had a restraining order filed against him just hours before he killed himself.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
