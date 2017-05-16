325 swim lesson scholarships to be offered this summer in Memphis

The city of Memphis and several other organizations are trying to prevent drowning deaths this summer by teaching kids to swim.

Swim lesson scholarships will be available at a total of 12 city pools this summer.

Division of Parks and Neighborhoods, American Red Cross, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and Splash Mid-South are all joining the effort.

Three-hundred and twenty-five scholarships will be offered, making water safety education more accessible.

More details on which pools will be offering scholarships and how to apply will be released Tuesday at 11 a.m.

