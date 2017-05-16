Southaven Arena to host job fair to assist people with disabilities

The Southaven Arena will host a job fair designed to help people with disabilities earn jobs.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Similar free events have been held in Jackson for three years, but this is the first one in North Mississippi.

The event is hosted by Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, the Governors Job Fair Network, the State Department of Employment Security, and the WIN Job Center.

