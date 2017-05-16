Titans sign offensive lineman from Chattanooga

The Tennessee Titans have announced that the club has signed four of their nine draft picks, including offensive lineman Corey Levin from the University of Chattanooga. Levin was a three-time All-American who can play guard or tackle.

The Titans also signed TCU linebacker Josh Caraway, Brad Seaton, a tackle from Villanova, and running back Khalfani Muhammad from University of California.

All of these players took part in the Titans three-day mini camp over the weekend, according to Titansonline.com.

