15-year-old on run after burglary, shooting teen

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old believed to be responsible for shooting a 14-year-old after a burglary.

Police said the shooting happened on Dearing Road around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said two 15-year-olds were responsible for a burglary on Leatherwood Avenue.

It’s believed the 14-year-old was shot while another teen was playing with a gun after the burglary had occurred.

The other 15-year-old not responsible for the shooting was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court.

Police said the 14-year-old was not involved in the burglary.

At last check, police said the 14-year-old was in stable condition.

The 15-year-old who fired the gun is still on the loose.

