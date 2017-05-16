Blytheville officer fired after parking on handicap ramp

A Blytheville Police Department sergeant is off the job after parking on a handicap ramp, according to The Blytheville Courier.

A reader submitted a photo to the Courier of a woman in a wheelchair being blocked access to the ramp due to a police cruiser being parked on the top of it.

In an Interview, Sgt. Dustin LaCotts said he parked on the ramp to drop off baseball equipment for his son’s team. He said he the lot was full and he did not want to park too far away in case he got a call—he admitted that he did not park there because of an emergency.

Blytheville Police Department did not comment on the issue of his employment status.

