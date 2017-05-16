Best, worst starting jobs for graduates - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Best, worst starting jobs for graduates

(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
(WMC) -

With graduation season upon us, many prospective graduates may be wondering how difficult it might be to get started on their career.  Personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2017’s Best and Worst Entry Level Jobs.

Taking stock of the first-timer employment landscape, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics, including starting salaries, income growth potential, number of job openings, median starting salary, and job danger level.

Best Entry-Level Jobs:

  1. Engineer
  2. Systems Engineer
  3. Architect
  4. Web Applications Developer 
  5. Electrical Engineer
  6. Safety Representative 
  7. Training Specialist 
  8. Software Engineer 
  9. Electronics Engineer 
  10. Chemical Engineer 

Worst Entry-Level Jobs:

     100. Sheetmetal Mechanic
     101. Machinist
     102. Carpenter
     103. Aircraft Painter
     104. Automotive Mechanic
     105. Tool and Die Maker
     106. Plumber
     107. Boilermaker
     108. Floor Assembler
     109. Welder 

Tax attorneys have the highest median starting salary, $93,899, which is 5.8 times higher than that of a college teaching assistant, the job with the lowest at $16,077.

Employee-relations specialists have the highest income growth potential, 6.2, which is 3.4 times higher than that of a bank teller, the job with the lowest at 1.8.

Benefits administrators have the longest median tenure with their employers, 6.3 years, which is two times higher than that of a certified occupational-therapy assistant, the job with the shortest at 3.1 years. 

Certified occupational-therapy assistants have the highest projected job growth by 2024, 42.7 percent.

You can see the full report here.

