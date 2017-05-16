Best, worst starting jobs for graduates

With graduation season upon us, many prospective graduates may be wondering how difficult it might be to get started on their career. Personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2017’s Best and Worst Entry Level Jobs.



Taking stock of the first-timer employment landscape, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics, including starting salaries, income growth potential, number of job openings, median starting salary, and job danger level.

Best Entry-Level Jobs:

Engineer Systems Engineer Architect Web Applications Developer Electrical Engineer Safety Representative Training Specialist Software Engineer Electronics Engineer Chemical Engineer

Worst Entry-Level Jobs:

100. Sheetmetal Mechanic

101. Machinist

102. Carpenter

103. Aircraft Painter

104. Automotive Mechanic

105. Tool and Die Maker

106. Plumber

107. Boilermaker

108. Floor Assembler

109. Welder

Tax attorneys have the highest median starting salary, $93,899, which is 5.8 times higher than that of a college teaching assistant, the job with the lowest at $16,077.

Employee-relations specialists have the highest income growth potential, 6.2, which is 3.4 times higher than that of a bank teller, the job with the lowest at 1.8.

Benefits administrators have the longest median tenure with their employers, 6.3 years, which is two times higher than that of a certified occupational-therapy assistant, the job with the shortest at 3.1 years.

Certified occupational-therapy assistants have the highest projected job growth by 2024, 42.7 percent.

You can see the full report here.

