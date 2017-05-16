Officers shoot suspect while serving drug warrant in Southaven

Law enforcement officers shot a person in Southaven while officials were serving a warrant.

The shooting happened on Roseleigh Drive, not far from the intersection of Getwell Road and Church Road.

Southaven Police Department said the suspect was shot while Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officials served a warrant at the home.

At this point, it’s unclear which agency’s officer fired the shot.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

