Male rompers could be the latest men's fashion trend

We’ve all heard of rompers and how breezy and cool they keep women in the summer. But what about rompers for men? Is that a thing? Indeed, it is!

RompHim, created by ACED Design, is indeed happening.

The group started a Kickstarter campaign to make RompHim a reality. The creation was thought of as a way “to try to bring something new to menswear.”

The Illinois-based Kickstarter campaign has already exceeded its goal of $10,000.

RompHim has its own Instagram page displaying the creation, and we must say, the men in the photos seem to be enjoying them.

Who wouldn’t want to stay cool while hanging out at a baseball game, or running around in the park?

If you’re interested in RompHim, or just want your man (or man friends) to match you, check out the Kickstarter page.

