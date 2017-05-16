5 use sledgehammer to steal lottery tickets, cigarettes

Memphis Police Department is looking for the people who tried to cash stolen scratch tickets.

Police said the suspects entered Express Mart on Knight Arnold Road around 3:30 a.m. on April 27. Surveillance footage showed five people entering the business and using a sledge hammer to break in.

The suspects took an unknown amount of lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Police said two of the same suspects then went to Q-Mart on Lamar Avenue around 5 a.m. trying to cash several lottery tickets. Police released surveillance pictures of these two men.

The suspects were last seen in a late 90s or early 2000 black Infinity I30.

If you have any information about these burglars, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

