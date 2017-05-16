5 use sledgehammer to steal lottery tickets, cigarettes

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was a no-show at his latest court hearing on Tuesday.More >>
Are male rompers a thing? Indeed, they are!More >>
A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.More >>
A student was arrested after a substitute teacher said he touched her inappropriately, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the people who tried to cash stolen scratch tickets.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
