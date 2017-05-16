Middle school student arrested for sexual battery against teache - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Middle school student arrested for sexual battery against teacher

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Kirby Middle School (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Kirby Middle School (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A student was arrested after a substitute teacher said he touched her inappropriately, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened at Kirby Middle School on Monday.

The substitute teacher told officers that on the way back from lunch, an eighth grade student walked towards her, bumped her with his shoulder, and grabbed her inappropriately.

The student was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly