Middle school student arrested for sexual battery against teacher

A student was arrested after a substitute teacher said he touched her inappropriately, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened at Kirby Middle School on Monday.

The substitute teacher told officers that on the way back from lunch, an eighth grade student walked towards her, bumped her with his shoulder, and grabbed her inappropriately.

The student was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

