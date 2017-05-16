Man critically injured in Castalia Heights shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Chadwick Circle just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man was shot by someone he knows. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect’s description is vague, but police said he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, blue shirt, blue-checkered pants, and orange and blue shoes. He is possibly driving a black PT Cruiser.

No arrests have been made.

