Mother of Holly Bobo murder suspects says sons can't be murderers

For the first time, the mother of two men accused of kidnapping and killing a West Tennessee nursing student is speaking.

Dylan and Zach Adams both face kidnapping, rape, and murder charges for the death of Holly Bobo.

Her case made national headlines when she disappeared in April 2011, and her body was not found until three years later.

Now, their mother Cindy Adams says her boys did not commit the crime. Adams said her boys were straight A students until she got divorced.

They then turned to drugs and petty crimes.

"Look at his rap sheet. I mean Zachary cannot even go out and steal a deer stand without getting caught," Adams said.

Zach is even charged with shooting his own mother in the knee.

However, Adams said she's seen the evidence and sticks to her opinion that her boys did not commit the crime.

"If it had gone down the way that Dylan described it, they would have blood in that house,” Adams said. “They would have found DNA in that house. They would have found hair in that house. They would have found a fingernail. They would have found something that placed Holly in that house. There's no chemical cleanup in that house. There's no nothing that ever indicated that Holly has been in that house, but if you listen to Dylan's story, and I'm not going to go into everything he says, but it's pretty graphic. There's no way they would not have found something."

The trial for Zach Adams is set to start in July. His brother Dylan will be tried separately.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.